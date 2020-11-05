After spending nearly a month in judicial custody, Rhea Chakraborty filed a case against late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters for prescribing and administering medicines without expert consultation while being aware of Sushant's mental health. On Wednesday, Sushant's sisters- Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh told the Bombay High Court that Rhea's complaint against them is an attempt to take revenge.

In a rejoinder submitted in the High Court, the sisters said that Rhea's complaint was based on "unfounded allegations, unsubstantiated facts, speculations and was a counterblast” to the abetment of suicide case filed against her by their father KK Singh. Priyanka and Meetu had moved HC seeking to quash the case against them by Rhea. According to the complaint, the two allegedly procured a fake medical prescription for their brother a few days before he was found dead in his apartment. The rejoinder by the sister was in response to the affidavit filed by Rhea seeking a dismissal of their petition.

The rejoinder said that Chakraborty filed the FIR only for “wreaking vengeance”. “This is a classic case of malicious prosecution where the unsubstantiated and baseless allegations do not disclose commission of any offence”, it further said. They also sought damages for the malicious prosecution over a "concocted story".

