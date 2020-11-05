Model-actor Poonam Pandey has been detained by the Goa police for allegedly trespassing into a government property and shooting an 'obscene' video. A complaint was filed by the women's wing of the Goa Forward Party against Poonam for shooting ‘porn video’ at Goa's Chapoli Dam.

An FIR was filed at the Canacona Police station against an unnamed person for shooting the video. “We would like to draw your attention towards an alleged porn video starring actress Poonam Pandey which is being circulated over social media in the state. This video is a sort of assault on Goan Women and has tarnished the image of Goa. The shooting of this porn video is done at Chapoli dam Canacona, which has shocked the people of Canacona, which is famous for its culture,” read a part of the complaint filed by the Goa Forward Party.

Durgadas Kamat, vice president and spokesperson of Goa Forward party told ANI on Wednesday, “Video of Poonam Pandey has gone viral in Goa. The video was shot at Chapoli Dam in Canacona. The area is highly secured and is the property of the Water Resource Department, Goa government. Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) normally issued permission for the shoot in Goa. The Chief Minister is the chairman of the ESG. The BJP government led by Pramod Sawant is promoting Goa as porn destination which is bringing bad name to the state.”

