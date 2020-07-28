Aamna Sharif, who plays the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, will now be shooting for her part from home. Only recently, Parth Samthaan was tested positive for Coronavirus and after being treated on time, he announced a few days back that he has completely recovered and his recent results are negative. However, soon after Parth’s news broke out, the star cast of Kasautii Zindagii Kay got themselves tested as a precautionary measure.

While they all tested negative, Aamna Sharif’s spot boy tested positive and the actress announced on social media that she will continue shooting for the episodes from home. She wrote a note on her social media that said that she chooses to shoot from home for a few days to ensure maximum safety of herself and those around her. Shiv, her spot boy, has been moved to a hospital for treatment. Take a look at her post.

View this post on Instagram ???? A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial) on Jul 27, 2020 at 11:37pm PDT

Along with Aamna Sharif, Erica Fernandes will also be shooting for her part from home.

