Actor Sushant Singh Rajput had undergone training at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) for his astronaut act in the then-upcoming film Chanda Mama Door Ke. However, that project failed to take off. But the month-long program at the premier space institute only deepened the actor’s love for astronomy. Now, the actor intends to head back to the space center.

While talking to a daily the actor said that if he had trained for a few more weeks he would have received a certificate of instructor. So, the actor has decided to head to Houston to complete the training. The training consists of everything one needs to know about going to space including sitting in the centrifuge.

Sushant Singh Rajput is also the proud owner of the Meade 12 LX600 which is the most advanced telescopes in the world. He took his love for astronomy a step ahead by purchasing a piece of land on the moon last year.

Sushant wishes to visit the region someday, He said that he is planning to prepare himself for NASA’s Moon mission of 2024 just in case he is lucky.

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in the recently released film Chhichhore directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

