Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, who has directed films like Dangal and Chhichhore, is currently working on bringing the epic saga Ramayan onto the big screen. Ever since the film announcement, there have been speculations regarding the casting of the film. There were rumours that Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone will be pairing up for the movie and fans of the two are thrilled to see them on screen.

However, during a recent media interaction, Hrithik Roshan clarifying the rumours said that he is not a part of the film. The Super 30 actor said that he wasn’t aware of it and assured that he was not offered the film.

He, however, went on to share his thoughts about the mythological characters and said that they all had their unique traits. He even admitted that Ram’s character is “very interesting” and suggested that if he (Ram) was given some grey shades, he could become very interesting.

Hrithik Roshan who was last seen in the film Super 30 where he played the role of a professor will next be seen in the film War. In the movie, Hrithik and Tiger are pitted against each other in a massive showdown. The action-packed film is slated to release on October 2.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff to maintain their on-screen rivalry during the promotions of War