Last Updated 04.08.2020 | 9:49 AM IST

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Peaceful protest planned for August 7

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away more than a month ago. He died by suicide on June 14 and was found hanging in his Bandra apartment. As fans, friends, and family mourn the death of the late actor, netizens have been campaigning for CBI inquiry. After the online download digital protest on June 22 with the hashtag #Candle4SSR, another online protest is scheduled for August 7.

Lawyer Ishkaran Singh Bhandari, who is leading these events, expects more people to join. Speaking to a tabloid, he said that people are getting restless and impatient after Sushant's family filed an FIR. So to channel out the sentiments of the people, he thought of starting the whole peaceful protest movement.

He said that he has requested people to light the candle at 8 pm, wear black bands on their forehead and they can hold a placard or a poster.

Last week, Sushant’s father KK Singh filed an FIR against Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family for abetment to suicide. Sanjay Kumar Singh, inspector general, central range, revealed that an FIR was lodged at the Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna against Rhea and her family including Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Shruti Modi, Showik Chakraborty and others. It was filed under Sections 341, 342, 380, 406,420, 306 and 120 (B) of the Indian Penal Code.

Mumbai Police has recorded statements of over 40 people including Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Mahesh Bhatt, Rhea Chakraborty, among others in relation to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Bihar Police is carrying out an independent investigation after FIR was filed.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Police dismiss claims that Sushant Singh Rajput's father filed a complaint in February

