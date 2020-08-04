Bollywood actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha, who’ve starred in Fukrey, are set to tie the knot. Ali proposed to Richa back when they were on vacation in the Maldives. The couple was supposed to tie the knot in April but had to postpone it due to the outbreak of coronavirus. They've now completely moved the wedding to 2021.

Richa Chadha, in a statement, said, "2020 has played spoilsport with us in many ways. The pandemic is far from done with us and the vaccine is nowhere in sight. It is only pragmatic to push or celebration to the coming year, in the interest of everyone that would attend."

Back in 2012, Ali Fazal and Richa met for the first time on the sets of Fukrey. They started dating in 2015. It was only in 2017 when they made their relationship public. Since then, they have been quite open about it on their social media.

