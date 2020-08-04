Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 04.08.2020 | 10:03 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Shakuntala Devi Lootcase Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal move their wedding to 2021

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha, who’ve starred in Fukrey, are set to tie the knot.  Ali proposed to Richa back when they were on vacation in the Maldives. The couple was supposed to tie the knot in April but had to postpone it due to the outbreak of coronavirus. They've now completely moved the wedding to 2021.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal move their wedding to 2021

Richa Chadha, in a statement, said, "2020 has played spoilsport with us in many ways. The pandemic is far from done with us and the vaccine is nowhere in sight. It is only pragmatic to push or celebration to the coming year, in the interest of everyone that would attend."

Back in 2012, Ali Fazal and Richa met for the first time on the sets of Fukrey. They started dating in 2015. It was only in 2017 when they made their relationship public. Since then, they have been quite open about it on their social media.

ALSO READ: Ali Fazal reunites with Shweta Tripathi, Harshita Gaur and team of Mirzapur 2 for dubbing post lockdown

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

On Rakshabandhan, Sonu Sood promises to help…

Ram Gopal Varma announces film titled 'Arnab…

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Dean of Mumbai…

Sushant Singh Rajput’s therapist reveals he…

Aftab Shivdasani and Nin Dusanj welcome…

Vishesh Films issues clarification on Mahesh…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification