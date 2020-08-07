Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was quite disturbed and couldn’t sleep for nights until Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi clarified MeToo allegations levelled against him. This revelation was made by Kushal Zaveri, one of the directors of daily soap Pavitra Rishta, which was Sushant’s breakout show on Television.

On Thursday, Kushal Zaveri recalled what Sushant was going through at the time. "I stayed with Sushant from July 2018 to Feb 2019... the most vulnerable I have seen him was during the #metoo movement in Oct 2018... the electronic media was targeting him without any solid proof... We tried our best to contact Sanjana Sanghi but it seems she was in the USA and was not available for any comment (strange coincidence). Sushant knew back of his mind who was targetting him but didn't have proof to call them out... I remember how Sushant couldn't sleep for 4 nights waiting for Sanjana to clear the allegations... Finally, she cleared his name on the 5th day and it all seemed like a hard-earned victory as if the battle was over," Zaveri shared on Instagram.

He further wrote, "I am putting this here out not only for closure's sake but to also find out if the people Sushant thought were targetting him Were actually behind this. #justiceforsushantsinghrajput".

Back in October 2018, many reports suggested that Sushant was accused of sexual misconduct by Sanjana. While the actor denied all the allegations, he also shared screenshots from the messages exchanged with his co-star and called the allegations just a smear campaign. "The last thing worth doing is to defend yourself of the fiction created by an agenda. People using this much required campaign for their personal agenda is too much to ignore. So here is the text conversation with Sanjana till the time I shot for the film. I let you decide," he wrote on Twitter.

He also shared their chat screenshots. “I feel sad to reveal personal information but it seems that there is no other way to state what actually happened, in the midst of this curated, well-timed, and agenda-driven smear campaign. From the first day of the shoot till the last day, this is what happened on the sets with Sanjana. Misconduct? Not at all. Agenda? You decide,” he had written in an Instagram post.

Taking to her twitter, she wrote, "On returning from a long trip to the US yesterday, I read several baseless and unfounded stories with respect to misconduct and misbehaviour on the sets of our film Kizie Aur Manny (earlier film title). I'd like to clarify that no such incident took place with me. Let's put an end to these conjectures."

Pavitra Risha made Sushant Singh Rajput and his former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande as household names after the show became widely popular. The actor quit the show after six years to pursue acting in films.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14. He was found hanging at his Bandra apartment. CBI has been handed over his case to further probe into the death.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.