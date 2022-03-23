Moving to the bigger league in Bollywood , Surya Sharma of Undekhi fame has bagged a role in Bhakshak. The Red Chillies Entertainment film sees the actor play the opposite to actress Bhumi Pednekar. “Unlike Undekhi, here I play the good guy,” says Sharma, who has slipped in to play a resident of Bihar.

Since the story is set in the rural belt, the actor equipped himself for two months to get the dialect right. “I watched a lot of YouTube channels to pick the language. It was a challenge, since coming from the north, I had already picked up the Punjabi accent, then Haryanvi. Until I reached the set, I didn’t know if I was on the right track [or not],” the actor told Mid-Day. “Bhumi is a wonderful human being. I have spent time with her during workshops, rehearsals, and readings, I now count her as my friend.”

Surya Sharma is an Indian television actor. He is known for the television show Kaala Teeka. Apart from television shows, he has also worked in film and web series in his career.

