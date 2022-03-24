Hollywood stars Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum are facing off against Daniel Radcliffe in an epic jungle adventure in The Lost City. The story revolves around brilliant, but reclusive author Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) has spent her career writing about exotic places in her popular romance-adventure novels featuring handsome cover model Alan (Channing Tatum), who has dedicated his life to embodying the hero character, “Dash.”

Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe starrer The Lost City to release on April 8 in India

While on tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) who hopes that she can lead him to the ancient lost city’s treasure from her latest story. Wanting to prove that he can be a hero in real life and not just on the pages of her books, Alan sets off to rescue her. Thrust into an epic jungle adventure, the unlikely pair will need to work together to survive the elements and find the ancient treasure before it’s lost forever.

Directed by Adam Nee and Aaron Nee, The Lost City is a story by Seth Gordon. Produced by Liza Chasin, Sandra Bullock, Seth Gordon, the film stars Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Oscar Nuñez.

The Lost City is set to release in India on April 8, 2022 in cinemas.

