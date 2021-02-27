Superman reboot movie is in the works. With Justice League - Snyder Cut version is releasing in March, there's a lot of anticipation. Amidst this, it is being reported that a reboot is being planned at Warner Bros with J.J. Abrams set to serve as producer.

Deadline has reported that " author Ta-Nehisi Coates is writing a Superman reboot feature for Warner Bros and DC, which J.J. Abrams is producing under his Bad Robot label."

The report also states that Henry Cavill is eager to be back as Superman but did not mention whether he has been approached for the reboot or not. Hannah Minghella will serve as producer. The plot of the film is not been revealed.

Meanwhile, Henry Cavill's Superman will be seen in Justice League - Zack Snyder's version on HBO Max on March 18, 2021.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

