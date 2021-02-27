Remember the lilting songs of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Hum…Dil De Chuke Sanam and Devdas? Those days of minty melodies days are coming back. Ismail Durbar, whose music was absent in the recent films of Bhansali, is all set to compose the epic music of Bhansali’s first OTT project Heera Mandi.

The tale of a kotha filled with beautiful women, dance, music and songs will have Ismail Durbar compose nearly 25 songs to be used in several episodes. Says a source close to the development, “After Saawariya which had music by Monty Sharma, Sanjay Leela Bhansali did all the music in his films himself. Now he has signed his friend Ismail once again to do music for Heera Mandi while Sanjay will focus on the post-production work of Gangubai Kathiawadi.”

This is bound to be an epic comeback.

