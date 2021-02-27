Bollywood Hungama

Arjun Kapoor, Neena Gupta and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Sardar Ka Grandson to release on Netflix

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

A family entertainer that promises to strike a chord with its stellar cast and emotive storytelling, Sardar Ka Grandson will premiere this summer exclusively on Netflix. Starring the iconic Neena Gupta and heartthrob Arjun Kapoor, along with Rakul Preet Singh, Aditi Rao Hydari, John Abraham, Soni Razdan, Kanwaljit Singh, Kumud Mishra and Divya Seth, the film showcases the journey of a US-return grandson who will go to any length to fulfil his grandmother’s last wish. Sardar, played by Neena Gupta, is a fun-loving matriarch of a large, warm family based in Punjab.

Arjun Kapoor, Neena Gupta and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Sardar Ka Grandson to release on Netflix

Playing the role of the grandmother, Sardar, Neena Gupta on returning to Netflix said, “This is a heartwarming story filled with lots of emotions and laughter. It's the perfect family watch as you embark on a journey with my grandson as he fights all odds to fulfill my last wish. This is the first time I am playing a character like this one and I am excited to see how the audience reacts to it!”

Actor Arjun Kapoor on playing the role of the grandson said, “Working alongside such a talented ensemble cast was an enriching experience for me. We are hoping that the story will resonate with people across the globe with the raw & real emotions that it shows through a loving grandmother-son relationship.”

Sardar Ka Grandson is directed by Kaashvie Nair, written by Anuja Chauhan and is produced by Emmay Entertainment, John Abraham Entertainment and T-Series.

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

