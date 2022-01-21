South Korean group Super Junior’s member Eunhyuk has been confirmed to have tested positive for Covid-19.

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, on January 20, Label SJ announced that Eunhyuk had taken a rapid antigen detection test for Covid-19 for precautionary reasons. The result indicated that he might have Covid-19, so he went to get a follow-up PCR test as well.

The agency later on confirmed through a statement that the rapper tested positive for Covid-19 in the PCR test. The official statement, as shared by Soompi, reads, “Hello, this is Label SJ. On the morning of January 20, Super Junior’s Eunhyuk seemed to have tested positive during a precautionary rapid antigen detection test for COVID-19.” statement began.

“He went to the hospital to get a follow-up PCR test and was told this evening that he was confirmed to have tested positive. Eunhyuk completed his third dose of his COVID-19 vaccine in December, so he currently only has very minor symptoms.” the statement read.

The statement further read, “All of his scheduled activities have been put on pause, and he is resting safely while following the directions of the disease control authorities.”

“We have confirmed that Eunhyuk had no recent close contact with any of the other Super Junior members. Just in case, however, all of the members and their related staff are being tested,” agency added.

The statement concluded by saying, “Putting our artists’ health and safety as our top priority, the agency will do our best to support Eunhyuk’s speedy recovery. We will also faithfully follow the directives and requests of the disease control authorities.”

According to Korea JoongAng Daily, Eunhyuk recently filmed for a guest appearance for an upcoming episode of SBS’s popular variety show Running Man (2010-), so all the cast members on the show were tested for the virus.

Actress Song Ji Hyo, a regular cast member on Running Man, tested negative but was ordered to go into quarantine because she is unvaccinated due to an allergy to western medicine. Other crew members of the show have been tested and are waiting for their results. The cast members Yoo Jae Suk, Ji Suk Jin, HaHa have tested negative. All three of them plan to resume their activities.

