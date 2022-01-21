comscore

MonsterVerse’ to feature Godzilla in yet untitled series at Apple TV+

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

The streaming service Apple TV+ has ordered for the second MonsterVerse TV series featuring legendary creature Godzilla.

MonsterVerse' to feature Godzilla in yet untitled series at Apple TV+

According to the Entertainment Weekly, the series will be added to the MonsterVerse franchise which has recently included features like Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Godzilla vs. Kong. The live-action series will take place in the aftermath of 2014's Godzilla and the iconic monster's battle with the other "Titans" in San Francisco, following a family's journey to uncover long-buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization Monarch.

This is the second MonsterVerse TV series to be announced. Last year, Netflix revealed that it was developing a Skull Island anime series inspired by the 2017 film featuring Kong. Further information on that show has yet to surface.

Comic book writer and Hawkeye producer Matt Fraction co-created the series with Chris Black of Star Trek: Enterprise, who will serve as show-runner. The show is currently untitled.

Godzilla was last seen in the titular bout of 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong, which grossed more than $467 million worldwide in a then-record-setting box office run amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A sequel with director Adam Wingard returning is reportedly in development.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

