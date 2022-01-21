The streaming service Apple TV+ has ordered for the second MonsterVerse TV series featuring legendary creature Godzilla.

According to the Entertainment Weekly, the series will be added to the MonsterVerse franchise which has recently included features like Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Godzilla vs. Kong. The live-action series will take place in the aftermath of 2014's Godzilla and the iconic monster's battle with the other "Titans" in San Francisco, following a family's journey to uncover long-buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization Monarch.

This is the second MonsterVerse TV series to be announced. Last year, Netflix revealed that it was developing a Skull Island anime series inspired by the 2017 film featuring Kong. Further information on that show has yet to surface.

Comic book writer and Hawkeye producer Matt Fraction co-created the series with Chris Black of Star Trek: Enterprise, who will serve as show-runner. The show is currently untitled.

Godzilla was last seen in the titular bout of 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong, which grossed more than $467 million worldwide in a then-record-setting box office run amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A sequel with director Adam Wingard returning is reportedly in development.

