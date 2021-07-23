Actress Karisma Kapoor has replaced Shilpa Shetty Kundra as a judge on Super Dancer 4 after the latter’s husband Raj Kundra's involvement in a pornography case. She has come on board this week and the little contestants didn't leave any stone unturned to sweep her off the feet. The Super Dancer 4 team welcomed the actress by having a special episode dedicated to her where the contestants danced away to her foot-tapping numbers. Karisma Kapoor was the reigning queen of Bollywood in the '90s and an extremely talented dancer of her time.

The actress could not hold herself from gifting five pairs of shoes to the contestant Pruthviraj who impressed her by dancing on ‘Phoolon Sa Chehra Tera’ from her movie Anari. The reason that made Karisma very happy was that Pruthviraj took her back to her childhood with the performance becoming even more effective as the actress's pictures featured on the background.

The 47-year-old actress brought several pairs of shoes for Pruthviraj, which left him surprised. The kid got puzzled on seeing five different pairs of shoes just for him. He became very happy when he got to know that all the pairs are his now. On the other hand, Karisma was left in awe with the tribute and thanked them for this sweet gesture.

