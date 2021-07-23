Actor Shilpa Shetty's statement has been recorded in the pornography case in which her businessman husband Raj Kundra has been arrested. Reportedly, the police are investigating whether Shetty had any role in her husband's alleged links to pornographic film business. The police also conducted a raid on the couple’s Juhu residence on Friday.

Raj Kundra was arrested on July 19 and is currently under police custody. He runs a company called Viaan and makes financial transactions from his company to a UK-based firm called Kernin, which is owned by his relative Pradeep Bakshi. The police are going through the statement of Kundra's bank accounts and transactions between Viaan industries and Kernin.

When Kundra was produced in the court on Friday, July 23, the police reportedly said that they want to investigate Kundra's accounts in United Bank of Africa and Yes Bank. The police suspect that the money earned through pornographic content was being used for online betting.

Meanwhile, Raj Kundra has reportedly approached the Bombay High Court challenging his arrest and termed the arrest as illegal.

Raj Kundra was named the key conspirator in the case, and the police said that they have sufficient evidence against him. He, along with accused Ryan Thorpe, who is reportedly the IT head of his firm, have been sent to police custody till July 27.

ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty Kundra breaks her silence over Raj Kundra’s arrest; says will survive the challenges

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.