Super 30: After Bihar, Hrithik Roshan starrer declared tax free in Rajasthan

Super 30 starring Hrithik Roshan is rather doing really well. The film has already minted Rs 70 crores at the box office. The actor is starring as Anand Kumar, mathematician, who teaches underprivileged students for IIT-JEE. The film has been made tax free in Bihar. Now, Rajasthan has followed the suit.

On Thursday, Ashok Gehlot, the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, took to Twitter to declare Super 30 tax-free in Rajasthan. “#Super30 based on the real story of Mr. #AnandKumar is an inspiring film of recent times. It is an excellent example of exceptional willpower and determination, that despite all odds- success is achievable. We must take inspiration from such films and imbibe the value of ‘excellence in education’ in the youth of our society today. I hereby declare this film tax-free in the state of #Rajasthan. #Super30.”

We must take inspiration from such films and imbibe the value of ‘excellence in education’ in the youth of our society today. I hereby declare this film tax-free in the state of #Rajasthan.#Super30 — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) July 18, 2019

Hrithik was quick to respond and thanked for his gesture. “Thank you so much honourable @ashokgehlot51 Ji for blessing us with this privilege.,” he wrote.

Thank you so much honourable @ashokgehlot51 Ji for blessing us with this privilege. ???????? https://t.co/0npa7u6MsA pic.twitter.com/BJStDM8kY5 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) July 18, 2019

Super 30 stars Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Tripathi, Nandish Sandhu, and Amit Srivastava. The film hit the theatres on 12 July, 2019.