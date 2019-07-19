CONFIRMED: SAAHO release date pushed to August 30, clash with Mission Mangal and Batla House averted

Prabhas’s Saaho date has been pushed to August 30, as speculated. The makers put out a statement with regard to this and claimed that the date has been pushed because they did not want to compromise on the quality of action sequences, for which they need some more time.

We told you first that Prabhas – Shraddha Kapoor’s movie will NOT release on the scheduled time, August 15 because two more movies are coming up on this date: Mission Mangal and Batla House. Also two major South films – Ranarangam and Evaru are slated to release on the same day.

The official statement claims that the makers are committed towards giving the best visual experience to their audience but also don’t want to miss out on releasing the film in August, hence have decided the date accordingly.

A spokesperson for the producers’ shares, “We want to bring the best to the audience. For bringing finesse to the action sequences we need some more time. Although we are shifting the date from Independence Day but we want to stick to the month of Independence and patriotism with Saaho. We are dedicated to bringing the biggest movie on the largest scale.”

Saaho, will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The Sujeeth directorial will also star Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Mahesh Manjrekar, Mandira Bedi amongst others.

More Pages: Saaho Box Office Collection