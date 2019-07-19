Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 19.07.2019 | 12:31 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Super 30 Article 15 Kabir Singh Jabariya Jodi Saaho Arjun Patiala
follow us on

Panipat: Kriti Sanon plays a healer who turns into a WARRIOR (role details out)

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ashutosh Gowariker’s period film is all set to release and there is a lot of buzz about the same. Lead actor Arjun Kapoor was in the news for his brand new look especially for the film. He is playing Sadashiv Rao and Kriti Sanon will be playing Parvati Bai.

Panipat Kriti Sanon plays a healer who turns into a WARRIOR (role details out)

Kriti revealed recently that she absolutely had no clue about who Parvati Bai was because firstly there is no information about her and secondly, that Kriti never was a good history student. So she relied heavily on her director’s take on the character.

What we know so far is that Parvati Bai will be portrayed as a physician in the movie and her character falls in love with Sadashivrao [Arjun Kapoor]. She accompanies him to the war.

Panipat: The Great Betrayal also stars Sanjay Dutt in a pivotal role and marks the first venture where Arjun and Kriti will be seen sharing the screen space.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon talks about learning Marathi lingo for Panipat: The Great Betrayal

More Pages: Panipat Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , ,

Recommended for you

First look out! Sunny Leone grooves with…

Akshay Kumar to take a break from…

Sunil Grover turns narrator for Kriti Sanon…

AR Rahman’s 99 Songs gets a release date,…

Kriti Sanon to do a female centric film with…

Kriti Sanon – Diljit Dosanjh starrer Arjun…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification