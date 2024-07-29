comscore
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Arjun Rampal kicks off the shoot of Aditya Dhar’s film co-starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, and others

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Arjun Rampal kicks off the shoot of Aditya Dhar’s film co-starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, and others

While Arjun Rampal shared photos from the sets of his film in Bangkok, he did not divulge details of his role.
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Arjun Rampal, who has a made mark not only in Bollywood but also the South film industry recently, is looking forward to another interesting project in the pipeline. Promising to feature himself in an intriguing role, Rampal has already kicked off work on his next, which is expected to be one of the biggest ventures being announced in recent times, featuring an extensive male ensemble cast. Now, in an exciting recent development, Arjun has commenced filming for this highly anticipated but untitled project, directed by Aditya Dhar.

Arjun Rampal shoots in Bangkok

Taking to his social media handle, the actor decided to share this update about him kicking off his new venture on the platform for his fans. In the photos posted by him, Arjun Rampal gave a glimpse of the upcoming film and seeing him feature in a clean-shaven look in the film has definitely added to the excitement of his social media followers. He also revealed that he is shooting in Bangkok. In the post, he also expressed his eagerness to bring the project to life. He wrote "And so it begins..... super stoked for this one. #bangkok #Filming #bts". While the film is yet to be titled, further details on this entertainer too are being maintained under wraps.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arjun Rampal (@rampal72)


About Arjun Rampal and Aditya Dhar’s film

While sources claim that the film marks a significant collaboration stimulating the best of the film industry, the excitement too is palpable for fans as audiences are expecting to see another never-seen-before avatar of Arjun Rampal. While several details about the movie, including its plot are currently under wraps, it is being said that the film will feature an ensemble cast. Apart from Arjun, the film has a stellar cast involving Sanjay Dutt, Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna and R Madhavan.

Also Read: Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal to join Ranveer Singh in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar? Here’s what we know

