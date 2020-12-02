Actor and BJP MP from Gurdaspur Sunny Deol has tested positive for COVID-19. Himachal Pradesh health Secretary Amitabh Awasthi said on Tuesday. He has been staying in the Kullu district for a few days. He is asymptomatic.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Sunny Deol said, “I got tested for COVID-19, and the report has come as positive. I am in isolation and I feel fine. I request that whosoever has come in my contact in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get yourselves tested.”

मैंने कोरोना टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मैं एकांतवास में हूं और मेरी तबीयत ठीक है। मेरा अनुरोध है कि आप में से जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं। — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) December 2, 2020

Recently, the actor underwent shoulder surgery and has been in recovery near a farmhouse in Manali.

On the work front, Sunny Deol recently announced Apne 2 releasing in Diwali 2021. Dharmendra and Bobby Deol will reunite with Sunny in this sequel. The newest addition to this is Sunny’s son Karan Deol. The film will be directed by Anil Sharma.

