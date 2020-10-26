Sumit Sabherwal has responded to his estranged wife, model-actor Luveena Lodh, and dismissed the allegations made against him, Mukesh Bhatt, and Mahesh Bhatt. The model-actor had claimed in an Instagram video that she was being harassed by her husband and Bhatt brothers.

In an official statement released by his lawyers, Sumit Sabherwal has said that he is not related to the Bhatt brothers. “The claims and contents of the video being circulated by our client’s estranged wife Mrs. Luveena Lodh are denied in toto,” the statement read.

“Our client expresses his deepest regret that the good name of Mr. Mahesh Bhatt & Mr. Mukesh Bhatt (herein after referred to as the Bhatt Brother’s) is being sullied solely due to his pending (since 2016) matrimonial dispute with his wife. It is made amply clear that our client is merely an employee of M/s Vishesh Films Pvt Ltd. and NOT related to either of the Bhatt Brother’s as has falsely and maliciously been sought to be made out by the video’s in question. Every attempt being made in order to formulate a relation between our client and the Bhatt brothers must be construed as a well-crafted conspiracy to precipitate and motivate a lucrative “settlement” for her disputes with our client; as is amply made clear in her interviews as well,” the statement read.

In her video, Lodh had claimed that Mahesh Bhatt was aware that her estranged husband supplied drugs and women to various actors. “If you don’t play by his rules, he will make life difficult for you. Mahesh Bhatt has ruined a lot of lives by putting them out of work. He makes one phone call and people lose their job. Ever since I filed a case against him, he has been trying to enter my house and remove me from this house. No one files my NC (non-cognizable complaint) either and even after great difficulty I manage to file an NC, no action is taken,” she said in the video.

In her official statement, she said, “2010, I was told by Sumit and his mother that Sumit is Mahesh Bhatt’s relative, it was a start of relationship so verbal commitment was enough of a proof for us as Mahesh Bhatt and Kumkum Saigal(mahesh bhatt real sister) always told that 1) Sumit 2) Mohit 3) Vishesh 4) Emraan are all are our Son. In 2016 when the separation began first attempt from their side to vacate the house at 1E/1102 ,Mumbai in the letter which was served to us by their lawyer Mr Agnes Martins on 30/06/2016 the letter clearly states on page 2 point number 2 " my client states your husband is distantly related to my client i.e. Your husband is father's brother's wife namely Sheela's younger sister namely Kumkum Surendra Saigal's son.”

"In another attempt to evict me from my matrimonial house In NM/06/10/2020 in Suit No/879/2020 by their lawyer Amit Survase suit filed by Sahil Saigal. It states as that "Defendant nos 1 & 2 are husband and wife and are distant relatives of the plaintiff as defendant no 2 is the son of the brother of the brother in law of Mrs. Kumkum Saigal. Mrs Kumkum Saigal is the mother of the plaintiff. Mahesh Bhatt family has had a history of divorces by denying the relation they want to prove Sumit belongs to middle class and thus by proving so they want to deny luviena from her right of Alimony and Maintenance. I am ready to take the stand for this and the said is pending before the courts of law and If that was the case the Andheri Court in DV/166/2016 would not have granted me right to stay in the my matrimonial home which is still in force. All I can say is this is an attempt to dilute the truth by my husband and his relatives but in the end only truth survives. Currently, Luviena is being presented by Lawyer Mr. Prashant Pandey in her fight against bhatt family,” the official statement read.

ALSO READ:

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.