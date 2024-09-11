BREAKING: Taal’s special screening to be held in Mumbai on the occasion of its 25th anniversary; Anil Kapoor, A R Rahman, Subash Ghai to attend; Aishwarya Rai Bachchan might also grace the screening

The well-made musical, Taal (1999), completed 25 years on August 13 this year. Starring Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Akshaye Khanna, the film is remembered for its great performances, grandeur, dramatic and romantic moments and above all, a legendary soundtrack by A R Rahman. Realizing that the film and its music have a strong recall value, the makers of the film have decided to celebrate the landmark occasion in a grand manner.

BREAKING: Taal’s special screening to be held in Mumbai on the occasion of its 25th anniversary; Anil Kapoor, A R Rahman, Subash Ghai to attend; Aishwarya Rai Bachchan might also grace the screening

Bollywood Hungama has learnt that a special screening of the film will be held in Mumbai to celebrate its 25th anniversary. Popular radio station, Radio Nasha, has taken the initiative to organize the screening on Friday, September 20, at a multiplex in Mumbai.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Anil Kapoor, A R Rahman, Subhash Ghai and Shiamak Davar have confirmed their presence. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Akshaye Khanna haven't been confirmed yet. The other important members of the film will also be getting an invite. Along with the team of the film, fans can also be a part of this unforgettable event as they’ll have a chance to win tickets to the premiere.”

The source continued, “As it happens with the screenings of Radio Nasha, the cast and crew members will be felicitated and will be encouraged to share their memories and trivia. Mr Ghai is always happy to speak about his experience. Anil Kapoor, whose performance in the film was much loved, will surely add a dash of humour to the questions thrown at him. A R Rahman’s presence will take the event many notches higher. Finally, Shaimak Davar, who became a household name with this film along with Dil To Pagal Hai (1997), will also go down memory lane.”

Taal, meanwhile, will also see a re-release in cinemas across the country on Friday, September 20. Bollywood Hungama, two weeks ago, was one of the first ones to break this news. An industry insider said, “Taal is a film which was made for the big screen. There’s a generation which wasn’t born or was too small when Taal was released. They’ll get a chance to watch the film, including its beautifully composed and stunning shot songs, in cinemas and it’ll surely make for a memorable experience.”

Radio Nasha has held several such screenings of significant films in the past. One of their most memorable events was the screening of Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994), on its 25th anniversary. It was held on August 9, 2019, at Mumbai’s Liberty Cinema. Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, director Sooraj Barjatya and many others graced the screening.

In 2022, Radio Nasha organized a screening of Gupt (1994) on its 25th anniversary, on July 9 at Metro Inox Cinema in the presence of the cast and crew. Bobby Deol made the evening memorable as he danced to his entry song ‘Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela’ when it was played on the screen. A year ago, the 30th anniversary special screening of Khalnayak (1994) was held on September 4 and was attended by none other than Sanjay Dutt.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan and Anil Kapoor fans, rejoice: Veer-Zaara to re-release on September 13; Taal on September 20; Pardes, Tezaab also expected to be back in theatres

More Pages: Taal Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.