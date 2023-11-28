Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, is all set to make her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. She brings Veronica Lodge to life in Hindi adaptation of the comic. Ahead of the movie’s release, the makers launched the music album of the film on November 26. And turns out, along with her acting debut, Suhana has also crooned a song for the film.

Suhana Khan turns singer for her debut film The Archies; croons ‘Jab Tum Na Theen’: “Please listen with kindness”

Suhana Khan announced that she made her singing debut with The Archies. Along with her co-star Dot, who is a singer, Suhana has crooned the song ‘Jab Tum Na Theen’. Sharing the news, she wrote on Instagram, “I sang my first song!! Thank you @zoieakhtar & @shankar.mahadevan for being so patient with me. Please listen with kindness.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

The Archies will have as many as 16 songs as the musical adaptation gears up for the release. The film’s ensemble cast includes Dot (Aditi), Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda along with the filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and music team, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, Ankur Tewari, Tejas and Shivam Mahadevan unveiled the 16-song album amidst the huge crowd from the industry, media, and influencers on November 26.

The gala event kicked off with a tete-a-tete with Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and the music team Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and Ankur Tewari. The evening witnessed the cast dancing to the electrifying tunes of ‘Va Va Voom’. Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Khushi Kapoor danced to the tunes of ‘Asymmetrical’ sung by DOT. Additionally, Ankur Tewari and Tejas gave a smashing performance and had the audience cheering in and crooning along to ‘Choona Aasman’ and ‘Sunoh’, ensuring that the evening became a memorable musical experience for everyone in attendance. The event culminated with the entire cast singing to 'Plum Pudding'. Their infectious energy and stage presence left the audience eager for more, further increasing the excitement for the film. Videos of these performances soon hit the internet, teasing fans with a glimpse of the musical extravaganza. The highlight of the evening was the unveiling of the song 'Dhishoom Dhishoom', featuring Dot, Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor dancing on roller skates opened to enthralling responses from everyone present.

The album, a 16-track masterpiece, includes ‘Sunoh,’ ‘Va Va Voom’ and ‘In Raahon Mein,’ along with other newly released songs such as ‘Dear Diary,’ ‘Jab Tum Na Theen,’ ‘Dhishoom Dhishoom’, ‘Lonely July,’ ‘Everything is Politics,’ ‘Plum Pudding,’ ‘Yeh Saari Aawazein,’ ‘Choona Aasmaan,’ and ‘Asymmetrical,’ among others.

Director Zoya Akhtar took a moment to share insights into the film’s musical journey. She said, “We are super excited to finally drop the entire album for our audiences. The film is a musical, and the album is unique given the comic book narrative, the 60’s era and the Young adult tone. Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy, Ankur Tewari, Dot, my father, Arijit Singh and Tejas on one album is more than I could have dreamed of. I wanted an album that makes me smile. This one does and I hope the listeners do too.”

The talented trio Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy, also spoke about their experience of creating music for the film saying, “With The Archies music, we’ve aimed to create something refreshing for the audiences. The ‘60s music adds a unique vibe, complemented by a talented team of musicians and lyricists. Our personal favourite has to be ‘Plum Pudding’ and we’re excited to see how audiences respond to it and our other songs.”

Composer, Singer, lyricist Ankur Tewar also shared his excitement about the full album release saying, “Working on this album has been an incredibly exciting and collaborative process. I had a blast creating music with a ’60s vibe and collaborating with talented artists spanning generations like Javed Akhtar Sir, Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy and Dot. As musicians, working with Zoya Akhtar was an enriching experience, her clear vision made the entire process quite seamless.”

This live-action musical transports viewers on an enchanting journey back to the captivating era of the 1960s, set in the fictional hill town of Riverdale. The film is produced by Netflix India, Tiger Baby, Archie Comics and Graphic India.

The Archies will be released worldwide on Netflix only on December 7, 2023.

More Pages: The Archies Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.