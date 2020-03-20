Adding a minty twist to chocolates, Mint ChocOn is a one-of-its-kind candy with mint favoured outer shell and delectable, chocolate filled centre. Marking a grand launch, Mint ChocOn has roped in Janhvi Kapoor as the face of the brand, with a TVC campaign called ‘Mint Nahi Hint Hai’.

The television commercial for the campaign encapsulates the emotions of a young couple on their first date. The film opens to a late evening setting, where Janhvi and a boy are sitting by a hilltop ledge. The couple is out on their first romantic date. Since it’s their first date ever, they’re both a little clueless about exactly what to do on a first date. Trying to break the awkward silence, Janhvi asks, “So, aur kya karte hain first date pe?” to which the guy replies, “Pata nahi….mera bhi toh first time hai.” Janhvi then passes on a Mint ChocOn candy to the guy and he replies, surprised, “Mint?” Janhvi shyly replies, “Ye Mint Nahi Hint Hai.” Taking her subtle hint, the boy then consumes Mint ChocOn and leans in towards Janhvi.

On associating with Mint ChocOn Janhvi Kapoor said, “I have always had a bit of a sweet tooth, in fact, sometimes I love waking up to ice creams! Whenever my parents were happy with Khushi and me, they would spoil us with candies and chocolates. Which is why, I am happy to associate with Mint ChocOn. It is such an innovative concept. I am sure Mint ChocOn is soon going to be a crowd favourite.”

Mr S K Jain, CEO & MD, Mahak Group said, "We are ecstatic to have Janhvi Kapoor on board as the face of the brand. There is a lot for us to benefit from this association, as she a rising star and someone that our target consumers resonate with.”

