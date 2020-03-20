Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 20.03.2020 | 12:01 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Janhvi Kapoor roped in as brand ambassador for Mint ChocOn

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Adding a minty twist to chocolates, Mint ChocOn is a one-of-its-kind candy with mint favoured outer shell and delectable, chocolate filled centre. Marking a grand launch, Mint ChocOn has roped in Janhvi Kapoor as the face of the brand, with a TVC campaign called ‘Mint Nahi Hint Hai’.

Janhvi Kapoor roped in as brand ambassador for Mint ChocOn

The television commercial for the campaign encapsulates the emotions of a young couple on their first date. The film opens to a late evening setting, where Janhvi and a boy are sitting by a hilltop ledge. The couple is out on their first romantic date. Since it’s their first date ever, they’re both a little clueless about exactly what to do on a first date. Trying to break the awkward silence, Janhvi asks, “So, aur kya karte hain first date pe?” to which the guy replies, “Pata nahi….mera bhi toh first time hai.” Janhvi then passes on a Mint ChocOn candy to the guy and he replies, surprised, “Mint?” Janhvi shyly replies, “Ye Mint Nahi Hint Hai.” Taking her subtle hint, the boy then consumes Mint ChocOn and leans in towards Janhvi.

On associating with Mint ChocOn Janhvi Kapoor said, “I have always had a bit of a sweet tooth, in fact, sometimes I love waking up to ice creams! Whenever my parents were happy with Khushi and me, they would spoil us with candies and chocolates. Which is why, I am happy to associate with Mint ChocOn. It is such an innovative concept. I am sure Mint ChocOn is soon going to be a crowd favourite.”

Mr S K Jain, CEO & MD, Mahak Group said, "We are ecstatic to have Janhvi Kapoor on board as the face of the brand. There is a lot for us to benefit from this association, as she a rising star and someone that our target consumers resonate with.”

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor lip-syncing to ‘Bholi Si Surat’ at the airport is such a mid-week mood!

Tags : , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Hrithik Roshan's farmhouse in Lonavala is…

Tiger Shroff says Salman Khan’s bracelet…

Producers Guild of India sets up a relief…

Radhika Madan feels actors do not give…

"I urge film fraternity to stay home and…

After a production house registers the title…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification