Rajkummar Rao and Aparshakti Khurana to join the shoot schedule of Stree 2 in March 2023. The film will be shot across 4 cities.

After teasing the audience of the arrival of Stree 2 in the mid credit scene of Bhediya, there is news of Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee are all set to start to shoot for Stree 2 next year. The film is a part of the horror comedy franchise kicked off by Dinesh Vijan under his production banner Maddock films. The Varun Dhawan starrer was also a part of the same franchise and with Abhishek Banerjee being the key to both the stories; we wonder what the next film in the Shraddha Kapoor starrer franchise has in store for its audience.

Stree 2: Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana to kick off shooting the horror comedy next year

A source from the production house confirmed that Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurrana along with the rest of the original cast of Stree will begin shooting in March 2023 with shooting set to take place across four cities. The source said, “The end credit scene in Bhediya where Rajkummar Rao (Vicky) and Aparshakti Khurana (Bittu) are seen is a clear giveaway that there is Stree 2 in the pipeline. The original star cast of the 2018 movie Stree will be gearing up for the shoot from March 2023. We can expect some quirky and funny dialogues. Currently all actors are busy with other commitments and the pre-production on the film has already begun”.

The 2018 movie Stree is a horror comedy written by the writer-director-producer duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K, better known as Raj & DK. The film stars Rajkummar Rao as Vicky, Aparshakti Khurana as Bittu, whereas Abhishek Banerjee will be reprising his role as Jana in both the films. While Shraddha Kapoor played Stree in the previous film, the actress also made a special appearance in the song ‘Thumkeshwari’ alongside Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan in Bhediya. It is being said that the actress will return in the second instalment.

Also Read: Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha celebrate their first marriage anniversary

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.