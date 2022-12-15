Is there a better actor than Naseeruddin Shah in this land? Not that we know of. The maverick actor is now all set to face the biggest challenge of his career. Naseer will play the Moghul emperor Akbar in web series being produced by Contiloe Entertainment.

Naseeruddin Shah to play Akbar in web-series

Confirming this Naseer tells me, “It’s a series called TAJ. It is about Akbar and the battle of succession among his sons. I’m playing Akbar, and not at all like Papaji (Prithviraj Kapoor in Mughal-e-Azam)’s version!”

Naseer’s latest release Maarrich sank without a trace. Clearly, his unfathomable talent is not being properly used on the big screen. Playing Akbar in a web series might just be the boost that his career needs.

