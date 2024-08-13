Less than 48 hours are left for the release of Stree 2, Vedaa and Khel Khel Mein and the bookings still haven’t opened in the single screen theatres. And the trade and exhibition sector is not surprised as this happens all the time during clashes. But the scenario this time is novel. For starters, instead of two, three big films are going to clash at the box office. And secondly, excitement for Stree 2 is tremendous with hardly any enquiries for the rest of the two.

Stree 2 distributor asks for ALL shows in single screens; Exhibitors ANGRY over Stree 2, Vedaa and Khel Khel Mein’s three-way clash

An exhibitor told Bollywood Hungama, “The distributors of Stree 2 have asked for all shows in single screen theatres. They are making this demand based on the bookings in the multiplexes of Stree 2. The single screen exhibitors, however, don’t want to accept this condition.”

Another exhibitor said, “It seems like Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa would have to settle for one show each while the rest of the 3 or 4 shows would be given to Stree 2. But now the question arises is which show to allot to Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa. They’ll of course want a prime show. It is becoming too much and we hope the issue resolves today.”

A single screen theatre owner lashed out as he said, “What was the need for three films to be released on the same day? We are facing difficulties in programming. I’d like Stree 2 to be played all shows due to the demand. But then it’ll antagonize the other two film distributors. Why do we have to suffer always.”

He even said, "Rajkummar Rao ke saamne Akshay Kumar aur John Abraham apni beizzati karwa rahe hai. Acha lagta hai kya?”

At present, many single screen theatres have only started the booking for the paid previews of Stree 2 which will be held on August 14. Mumbai’s iconic cinema complex Gaiety-Galaxy opened bookings for Stree 2 in Gaiety and Vedaa in Galaxy. But on August 12, Stree 2 bookings were suspended, raising eyebrows though bookings resumed on August 13 afternoon. Despite repeated attempts, Gaiety-Galaxy executive director Manoj Desai was unavailable for comment.

The problem persists even in two screen theatres. An official said, “One screen will be dedicated to Stree 2 and the rest to Vedaa and Khel Khel Mein. Vedaa’s team is asking for three shows, that is, more than Khel Khel Mein as their advance is better.”

Even three screen multiplexes are finding it challenging. Kiritbhai T Vaghasia, who runs The Friday Cinema multiplex in Surat, said, “I have allotted 8 shows to Stree 2, 4 to Vedaa and 3 shows to Khel Khel Mein. I had given one show to Double iSmart. Right now, I have temporarily stopped its booking. In case, the distributors of three Hindi films are satisfied with the showcasing, I’ll resume booking of Double iSmart. Or else, I’ll have to cancel it’s release in my cinema.”

Speaking of Double iSmart, it has also suffered in the clash and has barely got shows across the country in Hindi.

