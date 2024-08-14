This Independence Day is going to be like a bonanza for film lovers as films of different genres and languages will be released in cinemas. In Hindi, there will be a three-way clash between Stree 2, Vedaa and Khel Khel Mein. In Telugu, two big films are going to release on August 15 – Ravi Teja-starrer Mr Bachchan and Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt starrer Double iSmart. In this article, Bollywood Hungama will focus on the cuts given to Mr Bachchan by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

EXCLUSIVE: CBFC replaces Amitabh Bachchan-Rekha’s poster with Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan’s poster in Ravi Teja’s Mr Bachchan

The CBFC passed the film with a U/A certificate. However, it asked for several modifications. To begin with, a disclaimer was added in the beginning that the film is fictional and doesn’t bear resemblance to any person or place. Then, a 2-minute-plus scene of a young child smoking a beedi was censored. The beedi was replaced with a pencil. A 1-second shot of blood on the floor was removed. Then, in four places, certain words and abuses were muted or replaced.

Lastly, the makers displayed a poster of Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha during the rolling titles for the entire duration. As per the CBFC’s directive, this poster was removed and replaced with a poster of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan.

Once these changes were made, the CBFC passed the film on August 13, that is, two days before its release. The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 158 minutes. In other words, the run time of Mr Bachchan is 2 hours and 38 minutes.

Mr Bachchan is the official remake of the Ajay Devgn-starrer Raid (2018). While Ravi Teja plays the protagonist, Jagapathi Babu essays the role of the antagonist. Bhagyashri Borse, last seen in the Kartik Aaryan-starrer Chandu Champion as Nayantara, is the female lead. Mr Bachchan is directed by Harish Shankar.

Also Read: Mr. Bachchan takes on a massy route as Ravi Teja turns income tax officer and flaunts his quintessential hero style

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.