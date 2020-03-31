Bollywood Hungama

Katrina Kaif pledges to donate to the PM-CARES and the CM Relief Fund for Coronavirus

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Katrina Kaif has become one of the most active celebrities on Instagram and has been sharing a lot many videos and pictures of how she has been spending her time in the lockdown. From strumming a guitar to doing the dishes and sweeping the floors, Katrina Kaif is definitely not getting bored of her time at home. Due to the outbreak of Coronavirus, a lot of people have been left stranded with close to zero to very little help. To help them out, the government has decided to raise funds to help tackle this pandemic on a national level.

Katrina Kaif pledges to donate to the PM-CARES and the CM Relief Fund for Coronavirus

A lot of celebrities have already pledged to donate to the PM-CARES Fund and the CM Relief Fund and they have been really generous so far. The latest to join the league is Katrina Kaif who took to her Instagram account to share that she will be donating money to both these funds. However, like Rajkummar Rao, Katrina Kaif has also not revealed the amount that she will be donating and the internet is lauding the Sooryavanshi actress. She posted a picture with the caption, “I pledge to donate to the PM CARES fund and the Chief Minister's Relief Fund Maharashtra. Heartbreaking to see the hardship and suffering this pandemic has unleashed in the world.”

Take a look.

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif is awaiting the release of Sooryavanshi where she will be reuniting with Akshay Kumar onscreen.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif washes dishes at home, Arjun Kapoor calls her Kaantaben 2.0

