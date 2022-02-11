Netflix’s mega-hit South Korean thriller series Squid Game will reportedly hit big screens in the U.S. as the show received four nominations for this year’s Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.

According to Variety, as the Screen Actors Guild Award voting continues, Netflix is screening the Korean-language thriller via two-night theater engagements in both New York and Los Angeles. “The first season of Squid Game will be screened over two successive Saturday afternoons, on Feb. 12 and Feb. 19 at the Netflix-operated Paris Theater in New York, and at the Netflix-operated Bay Theater in Los Angeles’ Pacific Palisades neighborhood,” per Variety.

Netflix’s most-watched series Squid Game was released worldwide on September 17, 2021, to critical acclaim and international attention. At SAG, the survival thriller made history by becoming the first Korean show to receive major nominations. The series was nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble Series opposite Succession, Yellowstone, The Morning Show and The Handmaid’s Tale.

The show also picked up nominations for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor for Lee Jung Jae, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor for Jung Ho Yeon and Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble. Moreover, the show has received 26 guild nominations besides SAG, including a PGA Award nomination for best episodic drama. At the Golden Globes, O Yeong Su won for Best Supporting Actor.

Also Read: Netflix confirms Squid Game season 2 is officially happening; season 3 still in talks

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.