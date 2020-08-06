There's been an immense amount of reports claiming that the death of Disha Salian is linked to Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise. On Wednesday, August 5, Mumbai Police issued a press release asking anyone with information to come forward and help in the investigation.

Disha Salian's father Satish Salian wrote a letter to Mumbai Police on August 5 claiming that false media reports are being circulated regarding his daughter's death. In his letter, he said that the journalists are arriving at his house to interview them and are mentally harassing them. He denounced reports stating about Disha's rape and murder. In addition, he said that these claims are maligning his daughter's image.

Satish Salian's letter:

"Subject: Mental harassment and consequent victimization of my family and deceased daughter Disha Salian by journalists and media people

Sir,

I am writing this to you as my family has been continuously harassed by journalists and media people in relation to the death of my daughter Disha Salian. In light of the above unfortunate incident and circumstances, I had already submitted a written complaint in Malvani Police Station & ACP's office vide letter dated: 13/07/2020 against derogatory posts and forwards being shared by the listed people in the said letter, leading to defamation of my deceased daughter and my family.

In addition to the said letter, I would like to bring to your attention, the atrocities of journalists and media people on my family.

The media people come unannounced at my house hiding their original brand in the name of interviews regarding the death of my daughter. They are providing the media with misleading news which are not only creating hindrance to the actual inquiry being conducted, but it's also taking a toll on my family.

We are being harassed by these people by repeatedly questioning our faith in Mumbai Police and their way of inquiries are conducted. We have already given our statement to the police that we do not suspect anyone of foul play.

News about her involvement with any politician or attending parties with big names of film fraternity, rape, murder are all the stories cooked by these media people just to sell it to channels. These stories hold no truth. These are misleading the people and tarnishing my daughter's reputation and my family's reputation. These fake news are taking a huge toll on my family's health and we are being victimized by the media. We are completely satisfied with the investigations being conducted by Mumbai Police and have faith in them.

Through this letter. I would request you to take reasonable action against the concerned journalists, influencers, politicians, and media for their insensitive act towards us."

Disha Salian jumped off a building on June 9 at 2 am after she was at a party at her fiancé’s residence in Malwani. The delay in her post-mortem raised some questions.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

