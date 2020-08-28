Bollywood Hungama

Sonu Sood offers to arrange travel for students appearing for JEE and NEET exams to help reach their centres

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Students across India have been requesting the government to postpone the JEE and NEET exams in view of the pandemic. Earlier the Supreme Court had ordered for the competitive exams to be scheduled in September 2020. Post the verdict, the students have been taking to social media to voice their concern regarding the same.

Sonu Sood offers to arrange travel for students appearing for JEE and NEET exams to help reach their centres

Sonu Sood, who has been helping out people in distress, tweeted in favour of the students a few days back. He had requested the government to postpone the exams. “It’s my request to (the) government of India, to postpone the #Neet/#JEE exams in the current situation of the country! In the given #COVID19 situation, we should care utmost & not risk the lives of students! #PostponeJEE_NEETinCOVID,” he tweeted.

While the examination dates have not been deferred, Sonu Sood has offered to arrange travel for students from across the country to reach their examination center. On Friday, Sood took to his social media handle and wrote, "Students appearing for NEET JEE 2020, I am standing by you! If you are stuck anywhere, let me know your areas of travel. I will help you reach your examination centers. No one should miss their exam because of resources.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I AM THERE WITH YOU ❣️???? #NEET #JEE

A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood) on


ALSO READ: Sonu Sood provides accommodation to 20,000 migrants in Noida

