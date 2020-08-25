Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 25.08.2020 | 11:49 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Shakuntala Devi Lootcase Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Sonu Sood provides accommodation to 20,000 migrants in Noida

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ever since lockdown began in March, daily wage workers and migrant labourers were left jobless. Actor Sonu Sood stepped up to help those who were affected during the lockdown due to coronavirus. The actor has been helping migrants reach their hometowns safely. He has even helped many Indian students to come back home who have been studying abroad. Recently, the actor helped 300 migrants by sending them home for Ganesh Chaturthi.

Sonu Sood provides accommodation to 20,000 migrants in Noida

Now, the actor has provided accommodation to 20,000 migrant workers in Noida. “I am delighted to now offer accommodation for 20,000 migrated workers who have also been provided jobs in garment units in #Noida through @PravasiRojgar . With the support of #NAEC President Shri Lalit Thukral, we will work round the clock for this noble cause,” he wrote on Monday on Twitter.

Sonu Sood has also partnered with several organizations in order to provide 1 lakh jobs to migrants and daily wage workers.

ALSO READ: Sonu Sood says it’s time for new innings after Atul Khatri says the audience might not accept him as a reel-life villain

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Saif Ali Khan to release his…

Aditya Chopra to unveil new logo of YRF to…

Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi,…

IAF Instructor questions accuracy of the…

Attorney General KK Venugopal declines…

Sanjay Leela Bhansali to shoot a grand item…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification