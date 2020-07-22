Sonu Sood has been a messiah for the migrant workers and has relentlessly helped them reach home safely during the times of crisis. He arranged for the permissions and buses that helped people reach their hometowns when the lockdown was imposed. More and more people started reaching out to him on Twitter to seek help from the Bollywood’s reel-life villain and real-life hero. Apart from helping them reach home, Sonu Sood has now devised the perfect way to help them with employment options.

In his recent conversation with a leading daily, he explained that even though the Central Government is coming up with options, it is important for him to do his bit and help the migrants out. Pravasi Rozgar, according to Sonu Sood is a long-term solution for the migrants to be employed. The app and website are currently available only in English, but will soon be available in 5 different languages. They already have people on ground to help the workers register themselves. The basic idea behind this is to help people at the grass-root level without charging a penny for it.

Sonu Sood and his team have made a helpline number available where they can call and register themselves. They will only have to mention their skills and the ones that they need to acquire. Then, his team will help create their profiles and help them reach the potential employers.

