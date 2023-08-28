In a viral video, Alia Bhatt can be seen illustrating how she applies her lipstick and wipes it off because Ranbir Kapoor likes the natural colour of her lips.

Veteran actress Soni Razdan, the mother-in-law of Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, has taken a cryptic dig at cancel culture amid the ongoing reports of trouble in Alia and Ranbir Kapoor's marriage.

Soni Razdan slams “cancel culture” amid Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor lipstick fiasco

In a post shared on her Instagram Stories on Saturday, Razdan wrote, "What's seeming increasingly idiotic: Cancel culture. People deciding for other people what is wrong with their lives and then everyone jumping into some discussion or the other about things that actually have nothing to do with them! Funny times we live in!"

The post comes days after Alia made a statement about Ranbir that attracted criticism from netizens. In a viral video, Alia showed how she applies her lipstick and said that her now-husband Ranbir, who was her then-boyfriend, would ask her to "wipe off" her lipstick because he liked her natural lip colour.

Some netizens interpreted Alia's statement as a sign that Ranbir is controlling and possessive. Others defended Ranbir, saying that he was simply expressing his preference.

Coming to the professional front, Alia recently made her Hollywood debut with the Netflix original film, Heart Of Stone, co-starring Gal Gadot. Meanwhile, Ranbir is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film, Animal. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, it also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor.

Also Read: National Film Awards 2023: Allu Arjun sends heartiest wishes to Best Actress winners Kriti Sanon and Alia Bhatt, see their responses

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.