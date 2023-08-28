comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 28.08.2023 | 1:04 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Dream Girl 2 Gadar 2 OMG 2 Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Jawan Salaar
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Deol opens up on hiking his fees after Gadar 2; says, “I know my worth”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Deol opens up on hiking his fees after Gadar 2; says, “I know my worth”

en Bollywood News EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Deol opens up on hiking his fees after Gadar 2; says, “I know my worth”
By Subhash K. Jha -

Sunny Deol is on an unprecedented high. Gadar 2 is poised to become not only the biggest hit of his career, but also one of the five biggest blockbusters of all times, if not THE biggest blockbuster ever.

EXCLUSIVE Sunny Deol opens up on hiking his fees after Gadar 2; says, “I know my worth”

EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Deol opens up on hiking his fees after Gadar 2; says, “I know my worth”

So, is it true Sunny has hiked his price to 50 crores? Instead of beating around the bush, I asked Sunny directly and this is what he had to say: “First of all, I feel money matters are very personal. No one shares exactly what he or she earns, even to (the) close ones. Secondly, what I charge or don’t charge will be decided when I sign my next film. Right now, we are all trying to process of enormity of the success of Gadar 2.”

Getting down to the question of hiking or not hiking his price Sunny said, “I know my worth. Even in my lowest ebb, I didn’t compromise with my price. At the same time, main samajhdaar insaan hoon. I know today Sunny Deol is being seen in a different light. Lekin main toh wahi hoon jahan main tha. Logon ka nazariya badal gaya hai (I am where I was, people’s perception has changed).”

He then added, “For me my family is my greatest wealth. Aur kya chahiye?”

Also Read: Sunny Deol says he didn’t get much work after Gadar became a superhit: “With corporates overtaking, everything became quarterly calculated”

More Pages: Gadar 2 Box Office Collection , Gadar 2 Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Aamir Khan hosts a get-together for Laal…

Abhishek Banerjee starrer Stolen to have its…

Trailer of Prabhas-starrer Salaar, Vicky…

Sunny Deol responds to criticism about Gadar…

Preity Zinta mourns the loss of her…

Prakash Raj, Urmila Matondkar and other…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification