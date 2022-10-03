Song Joong Ki will be appearing in his upcoming film Hwaran with no pay.

South Korean superstar Song Joong Ki will reportedly not charge any fee in return “in support of the project’s artistic quality” in the new noir film Hwaran (romanized title). The film also stars BIBI.

According to Korean media portal Soompi, on September 30, representatives of Song Joong Ki confirmed that he would star in the film with “no guarantee,” meaning that he decided to not receive payment for his appearance.

As the report states, the film will be produced by HISTORY D&C, which is also Song Joong Ki’s agency. However, the agency confirmed that their production participation was unrelated to the actor’s decision to not receive a separate fee for his appearance.

“I’m happy to appear in Hwaran and since it’s a project that will be a new challenge for me, it feels new,” Soong Joong Ki said. “I’m looking forward to the competitive and passionate set that we will create together with the director and actors.”

Hwaran is a noir film about precarious characters who make dangerous choices to escape hellish reality. It will be produced by Sanai Pictures and HISTORY D&C. Song Joong Ki stars as Chi Geon alongside Hong Sa Bin’s Yeon Gyu.

On the work front, the Vincenzo star is currently filming the JTBC drama Chaebol Family’s Youngest Son (literal title), a fantasy drama based on a hit web novel of the same name about a chaebol family’s secretary who is reborn as the family’s youngest son.

