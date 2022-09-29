Kim Ji Won signed an exclusive management contract with High Zium Studio agency which also manages stars like Song Joon Ki and Lee Jong Suk.

South Korean actress Kim Ji Won has signed an exclusive contract with a new agency High Zium Studio which is also home to famous stars like Song Joong Ki, Lee Jong Suk and more.

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, currently, High Zium Studio is home to famous actors including Song Joong Ki, Lee Jong Suk, Go Bo Gyeol, Geum Sae Rok, Ryu Hae Joon, Seo Eun Soo, Yang Kyung Won, Oh Eui Sik, Im Chul Soo, Jung Jae Kwang, and Han Ji Won.

The production company also produced the dramas It’s Beautiful Now, Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area, Artificial City, Start-Up, and more. “We are happy to be able to create great synergy with actress Kim Ji Won who is receiving love and trust from the general public,” a representative of High Zium Studio shared in a statement on September 29.

“Since she is an actress who has showcased her diverse charms and acting skills with great depth through various projects, we will reliably be by her side so that she can continue to show a good side of herself going forward.”

Kim Ji Won previously starred in dramas like Heirs, Descendants of the Sun, Fight For My Way, Arthdal Chronicles, Lovestruck in the City, My Liberation Notes, and more.

