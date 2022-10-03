Every year, October 2 is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri. Since 2015, it has also been known as 'Drishyam Day' after the release of Drishyam. The film shows a family of four coming up with a foolproof plan after they accidentally commit a murder. They pretend to be in Goa for leisure and this track of the film became viral. With Drishyam 2 releasing next month, the film and the sequel became quite talked about this year on October 2.

SCOOP: Drishyam 2 trailer to be released in mid-October; GRAND event to be held in Goa

A few days back, the team of the film unveiled a recall teaser, which gave viewers a highlight of the first part and made viewers aware of the release of the sequel. Bollywood Hungama has now found out an interesting development about the film.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, "The trailer of Drishyam 2 is expected to be out mid-October, around October 15 or 16. Interestingly, the launch event will be held in Goa. The beach state played a very important role in part 1 as well as in Drishyam 2. Hence, the team of the film felt that launching the trailer of Drishyam 2 will give a nice touch."

The source further said, "The film's actors - Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav - will be in attendance at the Goa event along with director Abhishek Pathak and the producers of the film."

The source continued, "There's a lot of positivity for Drishyam 2. The prequel was a commercial success and critically acclaimed. The makers are confident that the sequel will also work big time. Hence, they want to go all out and that's where they thought of the idea to launch the promo in Goa."

Drishyam 2 will release in cinemas on November 18, 2022.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 team offers a 50% discount on film tickets on October 2

More Pages: Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.