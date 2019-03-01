Sonchiriya’s script left Bhumi Pednekar shattered

Bhumi Pednekar and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sonchiriya hits the screens today and the stars are thrilled for the release. A screening was held yesterday for the rest of the B-Townies and they just can’t stop praising Bhumi and SSR for their stellar performance in the movie. The star cast also includes some of the best actors of Bollywood, including Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey, and Ashutosh Rana. The plot revolves around the district of Chambal and its rebellious dacoits. The trailers are all things intense and action packed.

When asked to elaborate on her character in the film, Bhumi Pednekar said that the script had left her shattered. Being a woman who has been brought up in the city, she knows she’s opinionated; that isn’t the case for her character. She does not know she has opinions and it broke Bhumi’s heart and she even started questioning her life. She said she has now realised how a major section of our society does not know how to voice their opinions and it is disturbing. She went on to praise her director, Abhishek Chaubey, for pointing out to the problems that still exist in our society through these characters who are on a journey to find them.

After the screening, the movie garnered a standing ovation from the audience. It is also being described as raw and violent with a horrifying twist. On the professional front, Bhumi is gearing up for three more movies, Saandh Ki Aankh, Pati Patni Aur Woh, and Takht.

