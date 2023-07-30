With Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, StarPlus is all set to venture into something different and relatable. The show is to be produced by Rajan Shahi. The story is going to revolve around a girl with a unique voice trying to make a place in the music industry against all odds. Baatein Kuch Ankaheen Si, starring Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe in lead roles, revolves around two middle-aged people from different backgrounds and how their worldviews collide when they meet, with music set to play an important role in their journey. It is going to be a musical, fictional love saga. Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si will be the biggest musical television show.

Singer Usha Uthup to grace Star Plus show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si starring Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe

As we had earlier reported, Star Plus is going to bring a singer on board to promote their new show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, and we finally know who it is. Singer Usha Uthup will be seen promoting the show through a music video. As the show is about the protagonist, Vandana, making it big against the tides, she has a very unconventional voice and talent.

Usha Uthup herself is an unconventional talent who has made her name big in the music industry. Her story fits in perfectly and is relatable to the show. This news is going to be a treat for all the Usha Uthup fans, as they will get a chance to hear her voice. The audience will get a chance to witness the musical journey of Usha Uthup, her struggle stories and winning against all odds, in the show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si.

