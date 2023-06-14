Kiara Advani has been ruling the roost in the film industry since recent years. With praiseworthy performances and an ardent fan following, Kiara has fast become one of the most sought-after names in the industry. In fact, Kiara, who recently tied the knot with Sidharth Malhotra, has been making headlines almost every day since the ceremony. Now we hear that the actress has added yet another feather to her cap. Bollywood Hungama has learnt that Kiara Advani has been roped in to be the face of Galaxy chocolates.

EXCLUSIVE: Kiara Advani signed as the face of Galaxy chocolates

Revealing details, a source told Bollywood Hungama exclusively, “Kiara has been doing brilliantly well. Be it her films or her interactions with the audience and media, she has developed a rapport with almost everyone. So, her being roped in as the face of a brand comes as no surprise.” Further talking about the endorsement deal the source continued, “Yes, Kiara will now be the face of Galaxy chocolates. She was the perfect choice for their new campaign, thanks to her rapport with the audience and of course her popularity.” An official announcement of Kiara being roped in as the brand ambassador will happen later this week. The actress will feature across print, television and digital campaigns of the brand.

Back on the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in the film Govinda Naam Mera and is currently gearing up for her next release Stayaprem Ki Katha that will feature her opposite Kartik Aaryan. Besides this, Kiara also has the Ram Charan film RC15, titled Game Changer that is directed by S. Shankar and produced by Dil Raju.

Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya leading lady Mugdha Chaphekar gets inspired by Kiara Advani for her new bridal look

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.