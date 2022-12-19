The songs like ‘O Sanam,’ ‘Ek Pal ka Jeena,’ ‘Na Tum Jano Na Hum’ have been all-time favourites for the 90s kids. The millennials, as well as the Gen-Z, have grown up with fond memories of Lucky Ali’s evergreen music. Lucky Ali, one of India’s most eminent musicians, broke the internet with an impromptu gig in Goa in 2020, and his craze has been doubling up with the trend culture. The fans can catch him at his gig on December 23.

Singer Lucky Ali set to perform in Mumbai on December 23

Continuing with the high energy of the festive season, Lucky Ali will be live in concert at the Phoenix Marketcity in Mumbai, performing very popular indoor performing arts venue, Dublin Square on Friday, December 23.

Join the legendary Indian singer-songwriter, composer and actor, Lucky Ali as he performs his soulful but strikingly simple ballads at Phoenix Marketcity Mumbai and enjoy his melodious voice. The concert will have assured hits like O Sanam from Sunoh, the song that not only launched his career but is considered by some to be one of the best indie-pop songs ever. The album established him as a singer and won many top awards in Indian music, including the Best Pop Male Vocalist at the 1996 Screen Awards and the Channel V Viewer’s Choice Award in 1997. It stayed on the MTV Asia Charts in the top three for 60 weeks.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.