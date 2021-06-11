Bollywood Hungama

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Nikki Tamboli, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Anushka Sen, Aastha Gill and Maheck Chahal eliminated already?

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The buzz around Colors TV's popular stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is already high. The filming of the show began last month and contestants flew to Cape Town on May 7. The show is expected to go on air by July. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the show will feature popular celebrities such as Abhinav Shukla, Anushka Sen, Arjun Bijlani, Aastha Gill, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Divyanaka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh, Sana Makbul and Mahek Chahal.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Nikki Tamboli, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Anushka Sen, Aastha Gill and Maheck Chahal eliminated already

The show has managed to grab headlines even before its premiere with the photos and videos shared by the contestants from various locations in Cape Town. It is being reported that the show will have mass eviction. If reports are to be believed upon, five contestants including Nikki Tamboli, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Anushka Sen, Aastha Gill and Maheck Chahal have been eliminated from the show, leaving behind the top 8 contestants. However, there has been no official confirmation for the same.

Earlier, it was also revealed by some sources that actor Vishal Aditya Singh was the very first contestant to be evicted.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Anushka Sen dons FILA’s affordable tie-dye jogger set in Cape Town

