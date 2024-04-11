comscore
CONFIRMED! Salman Khan announces film Sikandar for Eid 2025 with Sajid Nadiadwala and AR Murugadoss

In a treat for his fans this Eid, Salman Khan has officially confirmed his next project titled Sikandar.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Get ready for the cinematic event as Salman Khan, the powerhouse performer, joins hands with acclaimed producer Sajid Nadiadwala and visionary director A.R. Murugadoss for their next titled Sikandar! Brace yourselves as the curtain rises on EID 2025!

Since the electrifying news of this epic collaboration broke, anticipation has been soaring sky-high. With these titans of the entertainment industry pooling their talents, Sikandar promises to be an unparalleled cinematic spectacle.

Notably, Sikandar heralds the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their blockbuster collaborations on iconic films like Kick, Judwaa, and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. Meanwhile, A.R. Murugadoss, the mastermind behind cinematic gems like Ghajini and Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, brings his Midas touch to the project, ensuring an unforgettable cinematic experience.

As the title Sikandar takes center stage, it ignites a fervor of excitement and curiosity, leaving audiences eager to witness the magic that unfolds. Get ready to embark on an extraordinary cinematic journey like never before – EID 2025 just got a whole lot more thrilling!

Also Read: Exclusive Eid gift for Salman Khan fans: Sajid Nadiadwala to unveil the mind-blowing title of his next with Salman Khan tomorrow on Eid

More Pages: Sikandar Box Office Collection

