Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha release date has been the talk of the town over the last few months. The film was earlier supposed to hit the big screen in November 2022, and then got postponed to July 7 release. However, due to VFX issues, there was yet another delay as the makers announced September 15 as the new date.

Sidharth Malhotra’s Yodha postponed again – this time due to Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan

And now, Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that Yodha will no longer release on its already announced date of September 15. "Shah Rukh Khan has announced Jawan for a September 7 release and arriving a week after a Shah Rukh Khan film in today's market is like playing with fire. Jawan is expected to be a box office tornado and will eat into the business of every film releasing around. So Karan Johar and other stakeholders of Yodha have decided to delay the film's release," a trade source told Bollywood Hungama.

The new release date will be decided soon, as the makers are considering several date options in October, November, and even December 1. "Exact date for Yodha will be locked in the next 2 weeks leading to its official announcement. The makers will now zero down on a date that best suits the arrival of Yodha for our audience," the trade source added.

Yodha is produced by Karan Johar and stars Sidharth Malhotra with Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna.

Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna, Disha Patani starrer Yodha gets a new release date; film to now release in September 2023

More Pages: Yodha Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.