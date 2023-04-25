Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna, and Disha Patani will be coming together for the first time in the action-packed entertainer title Yodha. While earlier this year, the actor was seen shooting for the film, now we hear that the makers have finalized a release date for the film and it will be this year right before the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. The date is locked to be September 15, 2023.

Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna, Disha Patani starrer Yodha gets a new release date; film to now release in September 2023

Recently it was being said that the film will be releasing in July. However, it seems that the makers have planned to push the release date a little further. Talking about the film, Sidharth Malhotra had earlier revealed that he will be seen in a unique avatar in the film. In a statement, the Shershaah star said, “As an artist, you would want to work on scripts that bring out the best in you. This truly unveiled a newer version of me, which I am very thankful for. The amount of love I have received from audiences and fans is magical. I can't wait to showcase what Yodha has for them.”

On the other hand, Raashii Khanna too had shared her excitement about being a part of a Dharma heroine. The actress, who has earlier shared screen space with the likes of Ajay Devgn and Shahid Kapoor in Rudra and Farzi, will be seen alongside Sidharth Malhotra for the first time and besides that, the film also marks her first collaboration with Dharma Productions. In an earlier statement, the actress had mentioned that she wouldn’t be playing a quintessential heroine in the film but that her role will be that of a headstrong, action-packed character.

Although details about the character Disha Patani is essaying is being kept under wraps, we hear that the Malang actress too will be playing a pivotal role. Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushka Ojha, Yodha is produced by Dharma Productions in association with Shashank Khaitan and Amazon Prime Video. The film is slated to release on September 15.

