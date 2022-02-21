comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 21.02.2022 | 2:15 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gehraiyaan Badhaai Do Pushpa Jersey RRR Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
follow us on

Sidharth Malhotra wins ‘Critics Best Actor’ award at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Sidharth Malhotra’s performance of the year in Shershaah has created many milestones. The film has garnered the actor, appreciation for his performance from audiences and critics alike.

With the beginning of awards season to celebrate cinema’s best work, Sidharth Malhotra is surely one of the top choices. The actor has made a special place in the hearts of the audiences with the melodies of the film and his impeccable presentation of Captain Vikram Batra on the screen.

The actor has won the Critics Best Actor award at the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 today. Once again Sidharth Malhotra proves that his Shershaah has reached the masses making him a big winner. While 2021 has been an exciting year for Sidharth Malhotra, the actor is promising an eclectic 2022 with films like Mission Majnu, Thank God and Yodha.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra becomes the only Indian actor with five consecutive songs with views above 3 million

More Pages: Shershaah Box Office Collection , Shershaah Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Justin Bieber postpones Las Vegas concert…

James Gunn announces engagement to…

Anil Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, and…

Saiyami Kher to essay a cricketer in R…

Son Ye Jin and Jung Hae In starrer Something…

Disha Patani and Pooja Hegde join Salman…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification